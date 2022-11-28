Man expected to plead guilty over Buffalo supermarket killings: CBS News Flash Nov. 28, 2022 A 19-year-old man is expected to plead guilty in court today on charges over the killing of 10 people in a Tops supermarket in Buffalo last May. NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a plane at Miami International Airport by police, and Iran is fuming ahead of a crucial World Cup match against the U.S., after U.S. Soccer posted images of Iran’s flag on social media without a symbol associated with the country’s leaders.