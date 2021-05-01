Live

Watch CBSN Live

Man drives through perimeter fence at BWI Airport

A man was able to make it all the way onto a plane, after driving through the perimeter fence at Baltimore Washington International Airport on Saturday. CBSN's Reena Ninan and Dana Jacobson have the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.