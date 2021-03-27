Live

Man creates new pasta shape made to hold sauce

From ears to elbows to bowties, pasta comes in plenty of forms. But one enthusiastic eater thought the list wasn't complete and challenged himself to create an all-new perfect pasta shape. Nancy Chen has his story.
