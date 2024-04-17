Watch CBS News

Man charged with murdering an Uber driver after believing she was connected to a scam

An 81-year-old man is charged with murder after thinking the victim was connected to a scam. William Brock received a threatening call last month from someone demanding money. The scammers also called Loletha Hall, an Uber driver, to pick up a package from Brock’s home. Brock confronted Hall with a gun, believing she was connected to the threats. He is now charged with her murder. Warning: The video in this story is disturbing.
