Man charged with attempting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Nicholas John Roske, a 26-year-old from Simi Valley, California, was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home early Wednesday and charged with attempting to murder the justice, officials said. If convicted, Roske could face up to 20 years in federal prison. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano have more.