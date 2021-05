Man behind Russia's Olympic doping scheme says cheating is widespread Russia's official representation is banned at the Pyeongchang Olympics because of a large-scale doping scandal, but 168 Russian athletes are still competing under a neutral flag there. The developer of the Russian doping program, Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, speaks with Scott Pelley to discuss how cheating still plagues the games. For the full report tune into "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT.