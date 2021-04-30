Live

Watch CBSN Live

Man admits to killing, burning NC couple

A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to killing a former Food Network contestant and her husband. Cristie and Joseph Codd were reported missing in March 2015. CBSN's Don Dahler has the latest on the disturbing case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.