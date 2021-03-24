Live

Mammoth skeleton discovered in Texas

An 8-foot tall mammoth that roamed Ellis County Texas up to 60,000 years ago was recently uncovered. Paleontologists are excited because finding a fossil of this size is incredibly rare. KTVT's Tracy Kornet reports.
