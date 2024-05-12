Watch CBS News

"Mammoni" | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2001, 60 Minutes reported on "mammoni," Italian mama's boys who, well into adulthood, lived at home, slept in their childhood bedrooms, and were waited on by their mothers. At the time, one 39-year-old called the set-up "paradiso."
