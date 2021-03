Malaysia Airlines mystery: New search area spans 7 million square miles Since the communications systems of Malaysia Airlines Flight 307 were silenced, experts can only estimate its final location is along one of two corridors. To the north, the plane would have flown mostly over land, while to the south, it would have flown mostly over water. The U.S. Navy is using the P-3 Orion, one of its high-tech aircraft, to assist with the search mission. Seth Doane reports.