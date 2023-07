Malala Yousafzai has playful "Barbie" moment with husband Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai had some fun with a "Barbie"-inspired social media post. The renowned women's rights activist shared a photo showing her and her husband, Asser Malik, striking a pose inside a life-size Barbie box. In her caption, she humorously wrote, "This Barbie has a Nobel Prize -- he’s just Ken." Malik joined in the fun by responding with a movie reference: "I’m Kenough."