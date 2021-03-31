Derek Chauvin Trial
Making the short list for a one-way trip to Mars
There's fierce competition for a one-way ticket to Mars. A group of people from around the world, including 33 Americans, are a step closer to making the journey. Chip Reid speaks with two of the finalists in this historic project.
