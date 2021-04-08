Live

Watch CBSN Live

Making cookies for cops "On The Road"

Michael the archangel is considered the patron saint of police officers, watching over them from the heavens. Looking out for them on earth is an apprentice angel in Michigan named Jeremie. Steve Hartman met Jeremie "On The Road."
