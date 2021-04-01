Live

Watch CBSN Live

Making a future for monarchs

National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore took 44 acres out of production on a farm he owns in Nebraska for what he calls "prairie patches" - all for the sake of butterflies, the colorful insects that face threats to their very survival.
