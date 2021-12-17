Live

Majority of U.S. workers lack paid family leave

President Biden conceded his $2 trillion Build Back Better plan won't pass by a year-end deadline. And now, a key provision of the bill for working parents appears headed for the chopping block. Nancy Cordes has the story.
