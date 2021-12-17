CBS News App
Delta and Omicron send COVID cases soaring as holiday travel begins
3 million sign petition after trucker driver gets 110-year sentence
Kim Potter testifies on shooting Daunte Wright: "I didn’t want to hurt anybody"
Man who assaulted officers with fire extinguisher on Jan. 6 gets over 5 years
"Shopping cart killer" behind at least 4 slayings, police say
Roger Stone says he invoked 5th Amendment before January 6 committee
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tests positive for COVID-19
1887 time capsule possibly found in Robert E. Lee statue base
Majority of U.S. workers lack paid family leave
President Biden conceded his $2 trillion Build Back Better plan won't pass by a year-end deadline. And now, a key provision of the bill for working parents appears headed for the chopping block. Nancy Cordes has the story.
