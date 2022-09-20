Majority of Puerto Ricans without water, power after Hurricane Fiona slams island In Puerto Rico, power is slowly coming back on after the island was slammed by Hurricane Fiona this week. The powerful Category 1 storm continues to generate heavy rainfall and flash flooding even as it heads away from the Caribbean. It's just the latest in a series of disasters for Puerto Rico as Tuesday marks the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria's landfall. Lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports from Toa Baja.