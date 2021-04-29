Live

Watch CBSN Live

Majority of Americans approve of Syria strikes

In the latest CBS News poll, President Trump's approval rating edged up since conducting airstrikes in Syria. CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto joined "Red & Blue" from Washington to discuss that and the rest of the poll's findings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.