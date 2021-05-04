Live

Watch CBSN Live

Major shake-up at the White House

CBS News chief White House correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson joins CBSN with more on the White House shake-up and the state of the GOP, after the failure to replace and repeal Obamacare.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.