Major Iranian attack on Israel believed to be imminent U.S. officials tell CBS News a major Iranian attack aimed at military targets in Israel could happen as soon as Friday and could involve more than 100 drones as well as dozens of cruise missiles and potentially ballistic missiles. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has more on fears of a wider war. And Charles Faint, chair for the study of special operations at West Point, joined CBS News to discuss the danger of the moment.