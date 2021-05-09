Live

Majestic redwoods face a new threat: Tourists

In Northern California, a grove of redwoods that has stood tall for a thousand years is now threatened by an onslaught of tourists. Don't ask where this grove is -- state park officials won't say. But John Blackstone was given a private tour.
