Maine secretary of state removes Trump from state's 2024 primary ballot The state of Maine has removed Donald Trump from its primary ballot, but his campaign is vowing to appeal. It is the second state, following Colorado, attempting to block the former president from running again, alleging that he is disqualified by the 14th Amendment for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Scott MacFarlane reports from Washington, D.C.