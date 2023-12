Maine secretary of state explains decision to bar Trump from state's primary ballot Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled Thursday former President Donald Trump was disqualified from appearing on the state's primary ballot. In an interview with CBS News, Bellows cited Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol as the reason. CBS News campaign reporter and attorney Katrina Kaufman joined CBS News to discuss the ruling.