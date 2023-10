What we know about the Maine mass shootings investigation Robert Card, the suspect in the deadly mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, was still at large Thursday. CBS News correspondent Bradley Blackburn reports on the latest from Maine, and Keith Taylor, a former NYPD Sergeant, joins CBS News with how the investigation could play out. Also, Shanna Cox, the president and CEO of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, shares how the community is responding to the shootings.