Mail-in voting: Pushing the envelope The pandemic, and the long lines experienced in primary elections during the COVID-19 outbreak, have created an unprecedented call for "mail-in" ballots for this fall's general election, with demand for absentee ballots in some states up by as much as 1,000%. And despite President Trump's claims that ballots delivered by mail will mark election results as "fraudulent," election officials say voting by mail has been proven to be safe and secure. The real concern is that some states are not prepared for the increase, and that the Postal Service may not be able to keep up. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.