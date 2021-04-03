Live

Watch CBSN Live

Madisen Ward jams for "Sunday Morning"

The folk guitarist, part of the musical duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, plays for correspondent Nancy Giles in this web exclusive - a little ditty titled "I Will Always Love You If I Can Afford It."
