Maddie & Tae on new country album, tackling stereotypes Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye’s “Girl in a Country Song” sent them to the top of the charts with their commentary on female stereotypes. Rolling Stone named them one of the “10 New Artists You Need to Know.” The two rising stars are out with their highly-anticipated debut album, “Start Here.” Their songs tackle things like friendships, relationships and not giving up. Maddie and Tae join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their new album.