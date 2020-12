MacKenzie Scott says gave more than $4 billion to charity amid pandemic MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman, wrote on Medium that she has given more than $4 billion in gifts to 384 organizations over the past four months. Scott has donated nearly $6 billion this year alone. She isn't done -- the former wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos said she plans to continue donating her fortune as part of a "giving pledge" to commit a majority of her wealth to charitable causes.