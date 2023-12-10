Luna Luna: A pop art amusement park reborn In 1987 André Heller convinced some of the most notable artists of the late 20th century (including Keith Haring, David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein and Kenny Scharf) to design an avant-garde amusement park in Hamburg, Germany, called Luna Luna. But the spectacle that was supposed to tour the world ended up in litigation, locked away in shipping containers in the Texas desert. Now, 40 year later, thanks to an investment by mega-rapper and art enthusiast Drake, the artistic remnants of Luna Luna are once again opening to the public in Los Angeles. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Michael Goldberg, who helped uncover the long-forgotten treasures, and with Joel Searles, whose restoration team is bringing each masterpiece back to life.