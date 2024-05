Lulu Cheng and Lacey Benard talk bilingual learning with Bitty Bao books and toys In our "Changing the Game" series, we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by spotlighting Lulu Cheng and Lacey Benard. After identifying a gap in Chinese learning resources for children, they founded Bitty Bao in 2020. Their company has since produced 15 bilingual board books and innovative educational toys like a Hot Pot kit.