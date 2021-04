Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller on fifth season of "Elementary" Before Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller were co-stars on "Elementary," she was one of Charlie's Angels, and he was a young computer geek in "Hackers." In "Elementary," Miller portrays a modern-day Sherlock Holmes, and Liu plays Dr. Joan Watson in the crime-solving drama. The actors join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the fifth season of the show.