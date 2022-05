Lucius steps back into spotlight with disco album produced by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb Indie pop band Lucius is out with their fourth studio album, Second Nature, after lead singers Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe took time away from Lucius to work as some of the most in-demand backup vocalists for major acts. Anthony Mason dropped in on the band's rehearsals in Los Angeles to talk about making this disco-inspired album after going through dramatic life changes.