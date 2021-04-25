Live

Lowe's hires a veteran and his service dog

Lowe's is a company known for hiring veterans, but one store in Texas is taking that one step further. The store is hiring a veteran along with his service dog. KRBC reporter Amber Treybig has the adorable tale.
