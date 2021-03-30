Live

Watch CBSN Live

Love letters discovered at Goodwill

Sara Redlich was going through the bins at Goodwill when she discovered something: Love letters, all addressed to one Rosie Hill. Steve Hartman speaks with Rosie about getting back some pieces of her past.
