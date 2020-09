Louisville protesters defy curfew in third night of Breonna Taylor demonstrations In Louisville, hundreds of people protested for a third straight night demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Police fired flash bangs to break up crowds on Friday evening. Several protesters were arrested for being out past the city's 9 p.m. curfew as other protests broke out nationwide. Adriana Diaz speaks to some of the demonstrators, young and old, to hear what brings them out into the streets.