Federal review finds Louisville police "unlawfully" discriminated against Black people Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Louisville, Kentucky, police department had engaged in a pattern of "unlawfully" discriminating again Black people. The Justice Department review was undertaken following the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by police in March 2020 when officers entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant. Watch Garland's remarks.