Louisiana racing to restore power to hundreds of thousands amid dangerous heat Thousands of Louisianans are living off of emergency supplies in the sweltering late-summer heat after Ida wiped out live-sustaining infrastructure in parts of the state. In Grand Isle, one of the places hit hardest by Ida, the mayor says at least 85% of the buildings there are totaled. Correspondent Omar Villafranca surveyed the damage from the hurricane with Mayor David Camardelle.