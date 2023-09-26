Louisiana drinking water in jeopardy from drought, saltwater intrusion Millions of Louisiana residents are facing a possible drinking water crisis as saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico threatens to contaminate the freshwater supply. The saltwater intrusion, caused by a severe summer drought that lowered the Mississippi River's water levels, could have serious consequences. New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold joined CBS News to discuss measures being taken to alleviate the problem.