Louise Penny on her new Inspector Gamache novel, "Glass Houses" Mystery novel author Louise Penny has sold more than four million books worldwide. Her latest book, "Glass Houses," takes readers to the fictional Canadian village of Three Pines, where a mysterious figure appears on the village green and trouble follows. Penny joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss creating the character Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, why she likes writing about murder, and how she transitioned into her career as a novelist.