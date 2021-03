Louis Zamperini, an “Unbroken” war hero, dies Louis Zamperini was one of the most famous men in America in the 1930s and 40s after floating on a raft for 47 days after his WWII bomber crashed in the Pacific. Zamperini has died at 81. His life story will be told in the movie “Unbroken,” directed by Angelina Jolie. Chip Reid reports.