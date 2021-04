Lou Doillon finds musical success in her family's shadow Lou Doillon is the daughter of French film royalty, but it's her love of music that's making her name these days. Doillon's debut album, "Places," released in 2012, went double platinum in France, and she won best female artist in 2013 at the Victoires de la Musique, the French Grammys. Now she's out with a new album, "Lay Low." Anthony Mason reports on her journey.