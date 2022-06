"Lots of luck on his trip to the moon": Biden responds to Elon Musk's economic doubts President Biden on Friday responded to Elon Musk's recent doubts about the U.S. economy, saying he wished the Tesla CEO "lots of luck on his trip to the moon." According to Reuters, Musk said in an email to Tesla executives Thursday he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and he said in an email to employees Friday that he'll be cutting about 10% of workers.