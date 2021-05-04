Live

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics

The Los Angeles Olympic Committee confirms that the city has won its bid to host the 2028 Summer Games. Los Angeles is also getting ready to welcome two NFL teams. CBS Sports columnist Bill Reiter joins CBSN with more.
