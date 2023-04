Testimony resumes in trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, Idaho mother accused of killing her children Testimony resumed Tuesday in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother accused of her murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her husband's ex-wife. "48 Hours" producer Greg Fisher is covering the case from the courtroom in Boise, Idaho, and he joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano to break down the latest.