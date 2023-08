Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to multiple life terms for killing her son and daughter Lori Vallow Daybell spoke out in court Monday before being sentenced to multiple life terms for killing her son and daughter, and conspiring to kill her children and her husband's former wife. She was unrepentant, telling the court, "Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case." Jonathan Vigliotti has more from Rexburg, Idaho.