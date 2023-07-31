Watch CBS News

Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison

Lori Vallow Daybell, the "doomsday mom," was sentened for the murders of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow. Her husband, Chad Daybell, will face trial in 2024. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
