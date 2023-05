Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of murders of her 2 children A jury in Idaho has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all charges, including the murders of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband's first wife. Watch the verdict and analysis by CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson.