CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Video shows Russia moving items belonging to nuclear weapons unit
Loretta Lynn, country music queen, dies at age 90
Supreme Court weighs high-stakes voting case
Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as Florida struggles to recover
North Korea ups the ante with first missile test over Japan in years
Herschel Walker denies paying for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009
At least 4 dead, dozens stuck after avalanche in Himalayas
Queen stands by stripping royal titles; prince says they were "mistreated"
The Onion files a (real) Supreme Court brief in defense of parody
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to the pinnacle of country music fame with her songs about life and love, has died at the age of 90. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more on her life and musical legacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On