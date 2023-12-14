Watch CBS News

Looting of Cambodia | Sunday on 60 Minutes

A year-long investigation by 60 Minutes examines what might be the greatest art heist in history: the theft of thousands of sacred stone, bronze and gold artifacts from religious sites across Cambodia. Correspondent Anderson Cooper reports Sunday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.