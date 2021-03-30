Live

Looming blizzard grounds several airlines

Ahead of the blizzard in the Northeast, more than 1,700 flights were delayed in addition to cancellations. No-fly destinations are even causing headaches for travelers coming from warmer cities. Mark Strassmann reports.
