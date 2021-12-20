CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Kamala Harris on Manchin and Build Back Better: "Let's get the job done"
Omicron becomes the dominant COVID variant in the U.S.
Pentagon: About 100 service members engaged in extremist activity in 2021
Bitcoin has its own 1% who control outsized share of wealth
U.S. to close border wall gaps and clean up Trump-era work sites
Trump sues NY Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to end probe
Jury begins deliberations in Kim Potter trial
Captive U.S. missionaries made daring escape, church agency says
P&G recalls shampoos and conditioners for benzene
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Looking back on 50 years of the "war on cancer"
In 1971, President Richard Nixon signed the "National Cancer Act." Since then, fatality rates for all cancers have dropped 27%. Dr. Jon Lapook reports on the progress that's been made and how far left to go.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On